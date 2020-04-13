Coronavirus cases in Israel surge past 11,000

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Israel has grown to 11,145, including 103 fatalities, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday evening.

The previous update from the Israeli ministry on Sunday morning stated 10,878 cases of COVID-19.

According to the update, the toll has grown by 267 new cases confirmed over the past several hours till 9 p.m. (18:00 GMT). Of total 11,145 cases, 183 patients with COVID-19 are in critical condition and 131 patients are on ventilators, the ministry said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel has grown to 103, while 1,627 people have recovered, according to the update. (Sputnik/ANI)

