Coronavirus: Netanyahu says Israel may quarantine all travelers

Tel Aviv [Israel], Mar 9 (Sputnik/ANI): If Israel would introduce additional measures regarding the quarantine amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, then these measures would affect travelers from all countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (local time).

"Regarding the issue of quarantine ... If we take more steps, they will affect all countries," Netanyahu said during a press conference.

The prime minister added that this would be a "hard decision."

"We are not talking about closing our borders. We are only talking about the need for quarantine for those arriving [to Israel] - for Israelis and foreigners," Netanyahu said.

According to the latest data from the Israeli Health Ministry, 39 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,600 patients have recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)

