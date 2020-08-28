Coronavirus-related emergency regime in Lebanon extended until year-end

Beirut [Lebanon], August 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Lebanon's Supreme Council of Defense said the decision had been made to extend the coronavirus-related emergency regime in the country until December 31 due to an increase in the number of cases, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"The Supreme Council of Defense extended the civil mobilization regime from August 31 to December 31 and demanded that the health minister hold talks with private hospitals within five days to open specialized departments for the treatment of patients with coronavirus," the press service said.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported 561 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past day. The overall number of patients increased to 14,248, with 139 deaths.

Lebanon reintroduced from August 19 the regime of an epidemiological emergency until September 7, with a curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. As part of the emergency regime, all shopping centers, crowded places, restaurants and beaches are closed. Government agencies and the international airport continue to work in a reduced mode.

The civil mobilization regime was first introduced in Lebanon on March 16. Since July, according to daily Health Ministry reports, the number of COVID-19 cases has begun to grow sharply. The Lebanese authorities say the deterioration of the epidemiological situation is primarily due to the neglect of the safety and personal hygiene measures prescribed by the ministry.

Also, a negative role was played by citizens who arrived in the country from abroad after the opening of the international airport and violated the self-isolation regime. The explosion in the port of Beirut, which destroyed several neighborhoods, and thousands-strong demonstrations played a negative role as well.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 815,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.7 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

