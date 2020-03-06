Coronavirus: Special flights between Iran and India to evacuate stranded passengers

Tehran [Iran], Mar 6 (ANI): Iran will operate special flights between Tehran and New Delhi for evacuating the passengers stranded due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"From tomorrow, special flights will start between Iran and India for the stranded passengers. Over 2000 Indians are stranded in Iran. We can send them back to India only after the proper approval of Indian authority," an official in the Iran Embassy said on Thursday.

The official also asserted that Iran will send an empty flight to New Delhi on Friday to take back the Iranian nationals from India.

"Iran will send an empty flight to India (Delhi) tomorrow to take back the Iranian nationals from India to Tehran. one more flight will come to India a day after tomorrow to carry Indian equipment to Iran for stranded Indian nationals," the official said.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the Indian fishermen stranded in Iran are in good health and the Indian Embassy in Iran has reached out to them for all possible help.

According to Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 3,513, while the death toll from the infection has risen to 107.

The Friday prayer has also been cancelled in all Iranian cities due to the 'fear of the coronavirus spread among worshipers,' Namaki said.

Iran is amongst the countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

