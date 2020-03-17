Coronavirus: UAE urges public to delay wedding receptions from March 18

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Mar 17 (WAM/ANI): The Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority have urged the public to temporarily delay all wedding receptions and social activities in all wedding venues, including halls in hotels and at home effective from March 18, for a period of four weeks.

In a joint statement on Monday, the two authorities said that the decision is subject to re-assessment according to developments in the country's health status.

"The decision comes in line with the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to fight the proliferation of COVID-19 and safeguard people from the risks of infection associated with handshaking and other forms of human contact," the statement added.

The two authorities called for full compliance with the temporary suspension of such social activities to uphold public safety.

In case the delay is not possible for compelling considerations, all precautionary measures must be strictly applied during wedding receptions by holding them in dedicated venues, with invitations to be confined to immediate family members.

Distance between any two attendees must not be less than two metres, with all other hygiene protocols to be taken strictly into consideration, including avoiding handshakes, hugs or kissing, all while using disposable tissues to ensure people's safety. (WAM/ANI)

