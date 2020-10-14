COVID-19 lockdown in Israel extended till Oct 18

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The period of the general quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Israel has been extended until October 18, the prime minister and the health minister said in a joint statement.

Earlier, Israel imposed strict norms of nationwide quarantine until the end of the fall holidays - October 11, and then the period was extended until October 14. According to these norms, many workplaces are closed, with the exception of vital and continuous production lines, only grocery stores and pharmacies continue to work. Only members of the same family can be at home, and people are allowed to move no more than a kilometer from home.

"Extend the current regulations until Sunday, October 18," the statement said.

In addition, the restrictions on flights abroad have been extended until October 15. At the same time, certain indulgences were introduced for the training of professional athletes. (ANI/Sputnik)