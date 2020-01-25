Death toll in Turkey quake rises to 14

Ankara [Turkey], Jan 25 (ANI): The death toll in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck eastern Turkey on Friday has risen to 14, while 55 others have sustained injuries, country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 5:55 pm (UTC), was registered at a depth of 15 kilometres, about 218 kilometres northeast of the city of Gaziantep, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Several aftershocks have been registered since the initial quake, with one being of magnitude 4.6, and two others measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, according to the EMSC.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias Friday called his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and offered his country's assistance.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the army was ready to step into action if need be.

Further details are awaited (ANI)