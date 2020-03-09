Death toll mounts to 32 in Syria road accident

Damascus [Syria], Mar 9 (ANI): With two more casualties on Sunday, the death toll mounts to 32 in a major multi-vehicle collision on the Hons-Damascus highway near Baghdad bridge on Saturday.

The accident took place when a fuel truck collided with two passenger buses and other vehicles in Syria. According to officials, over 77 others were also injured in the accident.

Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled Al Rahmoun, in a statement, said that the final number of victims isn't clear yet, as civil defence members are still removing the damaged vehicles from the site.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

