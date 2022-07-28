Deputy Chief of Naval Staff visits CMF headquarter in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], July 28 (ANI): Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, on Thursday, visited the headquarters of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) in Bahrain, which marks the initiation of the Indian Navy's 'Associate Support' to CMF in keeping with India's commitment to the collective responsibility of maritime security in the Indian Ocean.



Vice Admiral Mahindru had wide-ranging discussions with Vice Adm Charles B Cooper, Commander of United States Naval Forces Central Command, along with US 5th Fleet and CMF, and the senior echelons of CMF headquarters.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, who is on a four-day visit to Bahrain, called on Lieutenant-General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chief of Staff, Bahrain on Wednesday and reviewed ways to enhance military cooperation.



Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Bahrain said, "Deputy Chief of Naval Staff @indiannavy, Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru called on Chief of Staff @BDF_Bahrain

, Lieutenant-General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi. Deputy CNS is on a visit to Bahrain from 26-29 July, 2022."



The chief of staff praised the distinguished Bahraini-Indian relations and reviewed ways to enhance military cooperation, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

Meanwhile, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Teg made a port call in Mina Salman port, Manama, Bahrain during the visit of the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff.



Earlier, on Wednesday, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said that the Indian Navy's mission-Deployed the frigate INS Teg in the Persian Gulf ensuring critical lines of trade remain open and secure.

India and Bahrain are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries in 2021-22.

Earlier, INS Talwar Mission-Deployed in the Persian Gulf has participated in bilateral activities to enhance interoperability with multi-national forces deployed in the region.

The warship made a port call at Manama, Bahrain from June 27 to 29 this year.

During her stay in the harbour, the ship participated in bilateral meetings and activities to enhance interoperability with multi-national forces deployed in the region. (ANI)

