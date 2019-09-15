Drone attack on 2 factories suspends oil production: Aramco

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Not a 'good idea' for Taliban to bomb Kabul: Trump

Washington [US], Sept 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that it was not a "good idea" for Taliban to launch a deadly blast in Kabul, which has claimed 12 lives including an American soldiers, and stated that the militant group is aware that they have committed a "big mistake". Read More