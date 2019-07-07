Representative Image
Representative Image

Drone attacks on 2 Saudi airports, claim Houthis

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 06:58 IST

Sanaa [Yemen], Jul 7 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed that they have launched fresh drone strikes targetting two airports in Saudi Arabia.
A Houthi military spokesperson said that the bomb-laden drones targetted military aircraft hangars and other facilities at Jizan and Abha airports, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the rebel-run al-Masirah TV.
Saudi Arabia has not responded to the Houthis' claims of attacking the two Saudi airports.
In recent times, the Houthis have been increasingly using drones to target the southern part of Saudi Arabia.
Two recent drone strikes at Abha airport earlier this month and last month has left a person dead and over 30 injured.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthis in support of Yemen's internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over the last four years.
The Yemeni rebels have seized control of much of the northern parts of the war-ravaged country, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Riyadh. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:56 IST

Pakistan: Punjab govt. forms 102 special team to control locust attack

Lahore [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): The government of Pakistan's Punjab province has formed 102 special teams to monitor the possibility of a locust attack on cotton crops in the southern region of the province.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:45 IST

Judge says Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam tried to bribe him,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's accountability judge Arshad Malik, who sent former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, on Sunday alleged that Sharif's daughter Maryam tried to bribe him during the former premier's trial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:36 IST

Pak PM's special assistant slams Maryam, questions credibility...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): A Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, slammed PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and questioned the credibility of a video featuring an accountability court judge released by the latter on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:06 IST

Berlin: Thousands protest against Iran, accuse it of human...

Berlin [Germany], July 7 (ANI): Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Berlin on Saturday to demonstrate against alleged human rights violations by Iran with calls being made to topple the government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:55 IST

Massive WWII bomb sparks evacuations in Frankfurt

Frankfurt [Germany], July 7 (ANI): The plans to defuse a massive 500-kilogram American bomb, dating back to the World War II, sparked wide evacuations around the Frankfurt Zoo on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:11 IST

Afghanistan: 8 killed in car bomb blast in Ghazni; Taliban...

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 50 others sustained injuries after a car laden with explosives detonated in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday, government officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:04 IST

UK ambassador to US describes Trump as 'inept,' 'incompetent' in...

Washington [USA], July 7 (ANI): In a major embarrassment for the United Kingdom, its ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch's secret cables to London were leaked on Saturday, wherein he described US President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 12:34 IST

Iran expected to further reduce commitments under JCPoA

Tehran [Iran], July 7 (ANI): Iran is expected to further reduce its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in response to the failure by the European signatories of the treaty to keep up their promise of providing the country with relief from US sanctions, state media reporte

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 12:11 IST

Pakistan squeezed on all fronts

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's latest action against Jamaat-ud-Dawa's chief Hafiz Saeed in the wake of the recent warning by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has led to speculations suggesting that the country is taking such steps only to circumvent blacklisting by the watchdog.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 10:54 IST

UK to earmark PS18 million to counter fake news

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): The United Kingdom has decided to earmark 18 million pounds to counter disinformation and fake news across Eastern Europe and strengthen independent media in the Western Balkans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 10:14 IST

Leeds: Sikhs denounce pro-Khalistan slogans during World Cup matches

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): Sikhs living in Leeds have categorically denounced the pro-Khalistan slogans raised during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup match held on June 29 in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 09:41 IST

Parents irked as NAB occupies Special Education Centre in Gilgit...

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has occupied half of the premises of the Special Education Centre here, sparking anger among local residents and parents of the children with disabilities lodged in its hostel.

Read More
iocl