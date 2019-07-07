Drone attacks on 2 Saudi airports, claim Houthis

Sanaa [Yemen], Jul 7 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed that they have launched fresh drone strikes targetting two airports in Saudi Arabia.

A Houthi military spokesperson said that the bomb-laden drones targetted military aircraft hangars and other facilities at Jizan and Abha airports, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the rebel-run al-Masirah TV.

Saudi Arabia has not responded to the Houthis' claims of attacking the two Saudi airports.

In recent times, the Houthis have been increasingly using drones to target the southern part of Saudi Arabia.

Two recent drone strikes at Abha airport earlier this month and last month has left a person dead and over 30 injured.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthis in support of Yemen's internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over the last four years.

The Yemeni rebels have seized control of much of the northern parts of the war-ravaged country, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Riyadh. (ANI)

