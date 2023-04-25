Dubai Police launches 'Mariners' Meet' initiative to strengthen communication with maritime sector

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 24 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Police, represented by the Ports Police Station, in collaboration with Dubai Neighbourhood Councils, has launched the "Mariners' Meet" initiative.

This initiative enhances communication with the maritime community, including fishermen, residents of the areas, strategic partners involved in the maritime sector, and officials of private and government clubs in the emirate at the Umm Suqeim Majlis.

Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, emphasised that the initiative is driven by the station's commitment, under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the follow-up of Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed Bin Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, to monitor the outcomes of the initiatives and services provided by the Ports Police Station to the public, particularly those working in the maritime sector.

"The initiative also ensures that fishermen, mariners, and sea-goers are familiar with Dubai Police communication channels in case of inquiries, suggestions, or emergencies," he said.

Al Suwaidi added that the meeting would be held in the presence of strategic partners involved in the maritime sector, as all parties work under an integrated security service system.



"These meetings will be held regularly to address the needs of fishermen and mariners, provide explanations about the services of the Ports Police Station, and highlight important communication channels, such as the 'Sail Safely' service on the Dubai Police Smart App, enhancing the security of fishermen at sea, especially with its unique features such as maritime distress calls, trip tracking, late-trip warnings, diving area identification, and trip sharing," he continued.

The meeting also touched upon the maritime security initiative "Yazwa," launched by the Dubai Police to enhance the security of coastal and local ports and marine clubs in the emirate and to address any negative phenomena in collaboration with strategic partners by engaging community volunteers in securing and preserving their community's safety.

Al Suwaidi confirmed that the initiative received a positive response from the community, with volunteers eager to offer their services to the Dubai Police and suggest improvements to the maritime security system in the emirate.

At the end of the event, Al Suwaidi thanked all attendees, including partners and citizens, emphasising the importance of their cooperation in developing suggestions and recommendations that elevate the quality of life in Dubai, particularly in the maritime sector.

He also honoured the strategic partners of the Dubai Police involved in the maritime sector, including DP World, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, the Dubai Ambulance Services, and the Dubai Coast Guard. Volunteers participating in the "Yazwa" initiative were also honoured. (ANI/WAM)

