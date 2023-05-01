Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime rates in Q1 2023

Dubai [ United Arab Emirates] May 1 (ANI/WAM): Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has chaired a performance evaluation meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for the first quarter of the current year.

The meeting was attended by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and other senior officials.

Al Marri praised the efforts of the General Department of Criminal Investigation in maintaining security and safety, which led to a 25 percent reduction in alarming reports in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year.



The number of known reports in Q1 2023 increased by 97 per cent compared to Q1 2022, and the number of reports rescored against unknown decreased by 14 per cent in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Non-alarming criminal reports also declined by 7.1 per cent in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

During the meeting, Colonel Rashed Bin Dhaboui, Director of the Criminal Control Department, presented a report on police efficiency and crime prediction in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. The report highlighted the results achieved by the General Department of Criminal Investigations in implementing developmental and strategic plans to achieve desired objectives and indicators in reducing alarming crime rates, rapidly handling reports, reducing crimes in specific areas, and forming effective task forces.

Bin Dhaboui also explained the most critical cases handled and the reasons that led to the decrease in crime rates in cooperation with Dubai police stations, as well as predicting crime and emerging criminal methods using artificial intelligence techniques.

Major General Al Jallaf emphasised that the periodic meetings chaired by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police contribute to enhancing performance efficiency, discussing future projects, and addressing potential obstacles. He added that these meetings follow an integrated methodology to evaluate the department's quarterly results within a specific timeline, allowing an insight into the directions that determine the department's goals and methods for evaluating results compared to previous years. (ANI/WAM)

