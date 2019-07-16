Dubai Tourism exempts visa fees for visitors under 18

Dubai [UAE], July 16 (ANI): In an attempt to ensure more footfalls, Dubai Tourism has announced visa fee exemption for the visitors under 18 while travelling with their parents between July 15 and September 15 this year.

"Between 15 July and 15 September 2019, tourists under the age of 18 years will qualify for visa fee exemption when travelling with their parent(s)on a tourist visa to Dubai," said Dubai Tourism in a statement.

"This UAE-wide initiative offers great savings for families looking to enjoy Dubai's host of theme parks, water parks, retail, and other world-class experiences," added the statement.

The cost of a visa is often one of the key deciding factors for families when choosing their next holiday destination, the statement noted.

The initiative is applicable to the tourists of all nationalities, albeit it must be applied for in advance via UAE National Carriers or licensed Travel Agencies.

"Indian passport holders with a US visa or UK/EU residency visa can also apply online at www.ica.gov.ae," the statement added.

Commenting on the initiative, Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, the Acting Director-General for Foreigners' Affairs and Ports at ICA, said: "These facilities contribute to supporting UAE competitiveness as a leading destination in family tourism and attracting visitors and families from all over the world to enjoy historical monuments, heritage, and cultural and entertainment activities and fascinating beaches, as well as the world-class hotel and tourist services, and sports, artistic and family events throughout the year." (ANI)

