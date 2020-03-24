Egypt imposes curfew to stop COVID-19 from spreading

Cairo[Egypt], Mar 24 (Sputnik/ANI) - Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday declared a curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time (17:00 to 04:00 GMT) starting on Wednesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We are introducing a ban on the citizens' movement throughout the country from 19:00 to 06:00," Madbouly said during a press conference, adding that the measure will be in effect for two weeks starting on Wednesday and that violators will be punished per the country's law on emergency situations.

According to the prime minister, public transportation and taxis will cease functioning as well.

He also specified that from now on all shops and malls will be closed from 5 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time (15:00 to 04:00 GMT) and remain completely closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Another measure is that all cafes, coffee houses, restaurants, casinos, night clubs, and all other entertainment venues during that period," Madbouly added.

Apart from that, all ministries and state agencies are stopping the issuance of documents and provision of services that require a citizen to be present in person, with an exception being made for medical facilities.

On Monday, the Egyptian Health Ministry added 39 newly diagnosed cases to the official count, bringing the overall number to 366, with the death toll standing at 19.(Sputnik/ANI)

