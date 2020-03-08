Egypt reports first death from coronavirus

Cairo [Egypt], Mar 08 (Sputnik/ANI): Egypt has confirmed the first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the patient was a German citizen.

"The person who died from the coronavirus disease in the country is a 60-year-old German citizen, who showed the symptoms [of the disease] upon arrival from Luxor to Hurghada," Mugahed said.

On Saturday, Health Minister Hala Zayed announced that 45 people, including 19 foreigners, onboard a tourist ship anchored in the port of the southern city of Luxor had tested positive for the virus. Eleven of them tested coronavirus-negative after repeated checks.

Apart from those on the vessel, there have been three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Egypt, one of whom has recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)

