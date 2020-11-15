Egypt, Sudan begin first joint military drills

Sinai [Egypt], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Egypt and Sudan on Saturday kicked off their first joint military drills which are set to last till late November, Egyptian Military Spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said.

"Units of the Air Force and members of the Egyptian Sa'ka Forces [commando] arrived at the Marwa airbase in the fraternal Republic of Sudan to participate in the implementation of the joint Egyptian-Sudanese air training Nile Eagles-1, a first for the two brotherly countries," al-Rifai said in a post on Facebook.

The drills, which will conclude on November 26, will include fighter jets working out manoeuvers and train on targeted strikes in tandem. Commando squads will practice search and rescue operations in combat conditions.

The two African Arab giants were brought closer in their dispute with Ethiopia over the latter's Grand Renaissance Dam project, which threatens to put a stranglehold on Nile water upstream and pose an existential risk to the two countries. Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing under the auspices of the African Union. (ANI/Sputnik)