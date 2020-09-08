Egypt's COVID-19 case count surpasses 100,000

Cairo [Egypt], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of recorded cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Egypt has topped 100,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The total number of coronavirus cases in Egypt is 100,041 people," ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Mugahed said that overall, 5,541 patients had died from COVID-19 and more than 79,000 people had recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. The WHO says the global coronavirus death toll has topped 881,000 people, and the global case count exceeds 27 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

