Van [Turkey], Feb 05 (ANI): At least eight people were killed after an avalanche hit Bahcesaray, a district of Van Province in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing local media.
The new avalanche hit when a rescue operation to search two trapped individuals was on following a snowslide.
At least 20 rescue workers are believed trapped under the snow.
The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. The vehicle's operator and seven passengers survived. (ANI)
Eight killed in avalanche during rescue operation in Turkey's Van province
ANI | Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:49 IST
