Eight killed in avalanche during rescue operation in Turkey's Van province

Van [Turkey], Feb 05 (ANI): At least eight people were killed after an avalanche hit Bahcesaray, a district of Van Province in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The new avalanche hit when a rescue operation to search two trapped individuals was on following a snowslide.

At least 20 rescue workers are believed trapped under the snow.

The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. The vehicle's operator and seven passengers survived. (ANI)

