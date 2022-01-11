Embassy of India in Antananarivo celebrates World Hindi Day 2022

Antananarivo [Madagascar], January 11 (ANI): World Hindi Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India Antananarivo on January 10 and was attended by members of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Indian community, and families of the Embassy officials.

The event started with the video message of Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi and was followed by remarks made by Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros Abhay Kumar, said the press release.

Kumar gave remarks on the different ways in which Hindi has gained prominence in the international arena and how celebrating World Hindi day is important in promoting Hindi around the world.

A competition on Hindi handwriting was also organized in the event that saw the enthusiastic participation of the guests.

Hindi songs were sung by members of ITEC Alumni and local staff of the Embassy. Hindi poems were recited by the Ambassador, officials of the Embassy, and the school children during the celebrations.

Local staff at the embassy congratulated everyone on the occasion of World Hindi Day 2022.

One of the staff members said, "I love Indian culture and love to speak the Hindi language."

Another staff member at the embassy said, "I learn from my Indian friends and I like Indian music. I congratulate all of you on World Hindi Day."

World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 every year to promote the language all around the world. (ANI)