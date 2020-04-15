Emirates claims to be first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for passengers

Dubai [UAE], April 15 (ANI): The Emirates Airline on Wednesday claimed to have become the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for its passengers.

"Emirates in coordination with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will be introducing additional precautions. Passengers on today's flight to Tunisia were all tested for COVID-19 before departing from Dubai," the airline said in a statement put on its website.



The quick blood test, according to the statement, was conducted by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and results were available "within 10 minutes."

"This test was conveniently done at the Group Check-in area of Dubai International Airport Terminal 3."

The international flights have been restricted by several countries in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has so far infected nearly two million people worldwide since it originated in China last year.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates Chief Operating Officer, was quoted as saying that the testing process has gone smoothly.

"We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights. This will enable us to conduct on-site tests and provide immediate confirmation for Emirates passengers travelling to countries that require COVID-19 test certificates," he said.

"We are glad to work with Emirates on the successful implementation of rapid COVID-19 testing at the airport for departing travellers," Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said.

The airline said its check-in and boarding formalities have also been adapted with social distancing in mind.

"Protective barriers have been installed at each check-in desk to provide additional safety measures to our passengers and employees during any interaction. Gloves, masks and hand sanitisers have been made mandatory for all employees at the airport," the statement informed.

Further, the passengers are also "required to wear their own masks when at the airport and onboard the aircraft, and follow social distancing guidelines."

"Cabin baggage is currently not accepted on flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers' check-in baggage allowance. All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey," said the release. (ANI)

