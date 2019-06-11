Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)

EU should resist US' economic terrorism against Iran: Rouhani

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:51 IST

Tehran [Iran], Jun 11 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said that the European Union should resist the "economic terrorism" committed by the United States against Iran and fulfill its obligation under the 2015 nuclear deal.
The US withdrawal from the JCPOA has had nothing, but the adverse impact on the interaction among the countries and regional stability. If EU states maintain that JCPOA benefits Iran and EU ties as well as regional stability and peace, it should take practical steps to save the deal," IRNA quoted Rouhani as saying.
He made the comments during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Tehran.
Accusing the US of breaching the nuclear agreement, Rouhani said that Washington launched "terrorist actions" in the reaction and added that the EU did not have any "responsible reactions" from their side.
"The US is moving on track of economic terrorism with its oppressive sanctions," he said.
Denying US' claims that Iran is planning to build nuclear bombs, Rouhani said that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified Tehran's compliance with the deal in 15 reports.
The Iranian President asserted that his country took steps in ensuring stability in the region and is fighting against terror in countries including Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
On the other hand, Maas talked about the escalation of tensions in the Middle East saying, "We and the EU are seeking to reduce tensions in the region and will spare no effort in this respect."
Disregarding the US' withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Maas noted that Germany is against Washington's policies and Berlin is trying to save the agreement by cooperating with EU states particularly France and the UK.
Ties between the US and Iran soured after Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) last year.
Following this, the US slapped a multitude of sanctions on Iran, citing the latter's support to state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.
The historic 2015 deal between Iran and world powers including the EU and the US, offered sanctions relief to Iran for scaling back its nuclear programme.
The US has remained rooted to its stand, saying it would continue to "impose maximum pressure" against Iran till the regime gives up its "destabilising ambitions" of expanding its nuclear programme.
Washington also recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian oil imports to eight countries, including India. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:13 IST

Mexico immigration deal 'significant win' for US: Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 : Defending the immigration deal the United States reached with Mexico, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday termed the agreement as a "significant win" for Washington and reflects "diplomacy at its finest."

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:02 IST

Canada to ban single-use plastics by 2021

Ottawa [Canada], Jun 11 (ANI): In an effort to curb pollution of oceans, the Canadian government on Monday announced that it will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:34 IST

Manhattan helicopter crash: Deceased pilot identified, terror...

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The pilot involved in the helicopter crash on the roof a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan has been identified as Tim McCormack, according to police sources.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:57 IST

UN unanimously extends Libya's arms embargo for 1 year

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday unanimously extended the ban on the flow of weapons to Libya for another one year, even as infighting between rebel commander Khalifa Haftar's forces and UN-backed government shows no signs of abating in the strife-torn

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:50 IST

12 Haqqani network commanders killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 11 (ANI): Afghan forces on Monday killed at least 12 commanders belonging to the Haqqani network terror group in an operation in Khost province in eastern Afghanistan, the country's intelligence agency said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:12 IST

Money laundering case: PPP to hold nationwide protests against...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 11 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is set to hold country-wide protests after former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:06 IST

Training programme organised for civil servants from Gambia

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A special training programme for senior civil servants from Gambia was organised on Monday at the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:09 IST

1 dead after helicopter crashes on roof of Manhattan building

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a high-rise building at 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, killing a person, the New York Fire Department (FDNY) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 00:19 IST

India looks to resolve trade barriers with China as CSACF commences

Kunming [China], Jun 11 (ANI): As Yunan province is all set to host the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF), Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (North-East) Mahesh Saharia has said that such forums can be helpf

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:40 IST

India to get largest booths among South Asian countries in SSACEIF 2019

Kunming [China], Jun 10 (ANI): As the Kunming city of Yunan province in China gears up for the South and South Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF) 2019, local authorities have expressed satisfaction over India's participation, and have allocated as many as 240 booths for the fair, which

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:09 IST

French Minister holds special session with Indian alumni

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on Monday held a special session with Indian alumni of French institutions in the field of business administration, engineering and design visuals here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:29 IST

Mali: 95 killed in overnight attack on ethnic Dogan village

Bamako [Mali], Jun 10 (ANI): At least 95 people were killed in an overnight attack by unidentified gunmen in a village inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group in central Mali on Sunday.

Read More
iocl