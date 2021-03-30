Ever Given ship stuck in Suez Canal finally freed

Cairo [Egypt], March 29 (ANI): The Ever Given container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week, was finally pulled free on Monday.

The ship blocking the Suez Canal has been fully dislodged on Monday, CNN reported quoting a Suez Canal Authority spokesperson.



The massive vessel was hauled using tug boats away from the side of waterway where it had been lodged since last Tuesday, halting the crucial trade route

The 400-meter long Ever Given operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp had created a bottleneck in the vital trade artery connecting the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, with more than 300 ships waiting to enter or complete their journey through the canal.

The ship was bound for Rotterdam in the Netherlands from China when it became stuck in the canal. (ANI)

