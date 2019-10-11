Explosion on Iranian oil tanker off Jeddah's coast

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Oct 11 (ANI): An oil tanker run by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) exploded in the port city of Jeddah, causing a massive fire in this part of Saudi Kingdom on Friday.

According to a local media report, a NIOC owned Iranian tanker exploded 100 Kilometres near Jeddah causing the oil to spill over in the Red Sea, Sputnik reported.

As per the reports, heavy damages have been incurred to the vessel.

The reports also added the situation is under control and an investigation is underway for could be an act of terrorism.

"None of the crew members were injured at the explosion... the situation is under control", Iran's Nour News cited an unnamed source as saying. (ANI)

