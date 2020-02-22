Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her German counterpart Olaf Scholz (Photo tweeted by Finance Ministry)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her German counterpart Olaf Scholz (Photo tweeted by Finance Ministry)

Finance Minister Sitharaman holds bilateral meeting with her German counterpart

ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2020 18:00 IST

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Feb 22 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with her German counterpart Olaf Scholz here.
"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman holds bilateral meeting with Federal German Minister for Finance Mr @OlafScholz on the sidelines of #G20SaudiArabia meeting in Riyadh today," Finance Ministry said in a tweet.
On February 20, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin and discussed a range of global and bilateral issues, including climate change, counter-terrorism, multilateralism, connectivity, besides sharing their perspectives on the situation in Afghanistan and the Gulf.
In his remarks at a press interaction with Maas in Berlin after the meeting, Jaishankar had said that they also discussed of working together in the Alliance for Multilateralism - a Franco-German initiative that was launched during the ongoing 74th UN General Assembly last year. (ANI)

iocl
iocl