Fire in Mexico City prison kills 3, injures 7

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 16 (Sputnik/ANI) - At least three people were killed, while seven were injured after a fire broke out at a prison in eastern Mexico City on Thursday morning, local media reported.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The flames were detected in a sleeping area at the prison around at 5:25 a.m. local time, Foro TV channel reported.
Further details are awaited. (Sputnik/ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 04:35 IST
