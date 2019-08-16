Fire in Mexico City prison kills 3, injures 7

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 16 (Sputnik/ANI) - At least three people were killed, while seven were injured after a fire broke out at a prison in eastern Mexico City on Thursday morning, local media reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The flames were detected in a sleeping area at the prison around at 5:25 a.m. local time, Foro TV channel reported.

Further details are awaited. (Sputnik/ANI)

