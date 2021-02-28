Fire in refugee camp kills 4 in Syria: report

Damascus [Syria], February 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people, including a child, were killed and 18 others were injured by a fire that broke out at a refugee camp in northeastern Syria on Saturday, state news agency SANA reported.



The fire erupted in the al-Hol refugee camp, which is run by the Kurdish militia of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northeastern province of Hasakah, said SANA.

The wounded were taken to hospitals in Hasakah to be treated for their medium to serious burns, according to the report.

Thousands of people live in the al-Hol camp, many of whom are families to rebel fighters, including those affiliated with the Islamic State (IS). (ANI/Xinhua)

