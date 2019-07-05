Forbes unveils list of top 100 Indian leaders in Middle East

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI): Yusuffali MA, the Chairman of Lulu Group tops the list of top 100 successful Indian business leaders in the Arab region unveiled by Forbes Middle East here.

The list recognizes the achievements of some of the most successful Indian business leaders residing or operating in the region.

BR Shetty, Sunil Vaswani, Ravi Pillai, PNC Menon and Dr Azad Moopen are among the leaders who made the list.

The highly anticipated and prestigious annual issue was released by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum and Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri, at a gala ceremony held at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai on Wednesday (ANI)

