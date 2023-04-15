Fujairah ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah [UAE], April 15 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi on Friday received a host of Ramadan well-wishers.



Sheikh Hamad also exchanged the holy month greetings with a host of Ramadan well-wishers who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Among those who came to greet Sheikh Hamad were Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan FoundationFoundation, Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, and Ashraf Hamdy, Minister plenipotentiary of Commerce and Head of the Economic & Commercial Office, Consulate General of Egypt.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah. (ANI/WAM)

