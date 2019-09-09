Haftar forces suffer losses as Libyan govt troops advance south of Tripoli

Cairo [Egypt], Sept 9 (Sputnik/ANI): The troops of Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) have made advances south of the city of Tripoli, making the Libyan National Army (LNA) loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar suffer losses.

This was said by GNA military spokesperson Muhammad Kanunu to Sputnik on Monday.

"GNA forces are making advances in all directions to the south of Tripoli supported by the Libyan Air Forces," the spokesman said adding that the troops loyal to Haftar suffered a serious defeat.

The conflict between Libya's western-based UN-backed government and the eastern-based parliament, supported by the LNA, has been underway since the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown back in 2011.

It further escalated in April when the LNA began its offensive to capture the capital of Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognised government.

The GNA has, meanwhile, been waging a counteroffensive to prevent Haftar from capturing the capital. (Sputnik/ANI)

