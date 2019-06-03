Haftar's forces repel attack on Tripoli airport, 15 killed

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 3 (ANI): At least 15 "GNA militants" were killed when Khalifa Haftar's Libya National Army (LNA) repelled attacks on the Tripoli airport here, said LNA General Command press service director Khalifa Obeidi on Monday.

"LNA repelled an armed attack by (GNA armed) groups...on Tripoli airport on Sunday morning," Sputnik quoted Obeidi as saying.

He added that "15 Government of National Accord (GNA) militants, including six mercenaries from Chad," died in the clash.

Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the UN-backed GNA governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

Fighting broke out between the LNA and GNA after Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to retake Tripoli. More than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since, while over 450 people have lost their lives.

Most of the international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation. (ANI)