Heavy rain, floods kill at least 136 in Rwanda and Uganda

Dubai [UAE], May 4 (ANI/WAM): Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in Rwanda and six in Uganda, Reuters said on Wednesday, as rescuers hunted survivors trapped in homes.



In a statement, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda said his government was helping affected people, including with temporary relocations.

"Our main priority now is to reach every house that has been damaged to ensure we can rescue any person who may be trapped," said Francois Habitegeko, governor of Rwanda's Western Province.

Rwanda and Uganda have been experiencing heavy and sustained rains since late March. Landslides have been reported in other elevated areas of Uganda, like Kasese near the Rwenzori mountains, where deluges and floods destroyed homes and displaced hundreds. (ANI/WAM)

