Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur received a warm welcome in Dubai on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Himachal CM on four-day visit to UAE to woo investors

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 06:13 IST

Dubai [UAE] Jun 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is on a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to attract investment to his State in various sectors including horticulture and tourism.
Thakur arrived in Dubai on Sunday. He was accompanied by Industries Minister Bikram Singh and several other senior officials of the State.
The Chief Minister has invited businessmen of the LuLu Group International to Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' Summit, which is scheduled to be held later this year.
"We visited the LuLu Hypermarket. There were products related to India's agricultural and horticultural areas, especially apples and other fruits. Obviously, investments from Dubai in agriculture and horticulture sectors in Himachal will benefit our farmers and gardeners," Thakur said while speaking to ANI.
Expressing his views on Thakur's visit to the UAE, Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group, said: "It was very interesting and enlightening meeting with the Chief Minister of the very beautiful and unexplored Himachal Pradesh, a state with lots of opportunities." (ANI)

Locusts from Iran endanger cotton crops in Pakistan

Sindh [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): Things don't seem to be looking up for Pakistan's economy, as a locust attack from Iran has put around 2,00,000 acres of cotton crop in the line of devastation in Sindh.

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 08:43 IST

Angry Pak cricket fans tear down anti-Pak posters outside Lord's stadium

London [UK], June 24 (ANI): A group of Pakistani cricket fans tore down posters and banners put up by Baloch activists outside Lord's Cricket stadium highlighting the deplorable human right conditions in Pakistan.

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 07:03 IST

Former Afghan PM praises Pak's role in peace process

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday lauded Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process, during a visit to the country for a conference.

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:16 IST

1 killed, 7 injured after Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport

Abha [Saudi Arabia], Jun 24 (ANI): A Syrian national was killed while seven other people were injured after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the Abha International Airport here on Sunday, according to the Arab Coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:14 IST

Russia: Police kill knife-wielding man after two officers...

Chechnya [Russia], Jun 24 (ANI): A knife-wielding man was killed in a confrontation with the police after he stabbed two officers near the residence of the head of Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, here on Sunday evening.

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:12 IST

Former Democratic Congressman joins US Presidential race

Washington [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Increasing the pool of Democrats vying to run in the 2020 Presidential elections, former US Representative and retired Naval officer Joe Sestak declared his candidacy for the post on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 04:31 IST

Pompeo heads to Saudi, UAE to discuss escalating tensions with Iran

Washington [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo left for Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Sunday to hold talks regarding the escalating tensions with Iran, especially after Tehran downed a US military drone in the Gulf of Oman recently.

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 03:40 IST

Pakistan: Man rapes 12-year-old girl, abandons her in a field

Rahim Yar Khan [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): A man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in the Basti Mohana area here on Sunday and abandoned her in a field after the sexual assault.

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 03:39 IST

Istanbul mayoral re-run: Erdogan congratulates Opposition...

Istanbul [Turkey], Jun 24 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Opposition party's mayoral candidate for his projected win at the local elections' re-run here on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 00:13 IST

10 injured after blast rocks military hospital in Rawalpindi,...

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): At least 10 people were allegedly injured after a "huge" blast rocked a military hospital here on Sunday, according to Pakistani Twitter users.

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:55 IST

Sirisena for repealing 19th Amendment which curtails Presidential powers

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 23 (ANI): President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday called for repealing the 19th Amendment to the country's Constitution, which has curtailed the presidential powers, saying it is a reason of "political uncertainty" in the country.

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 21:52 IST

Trump says he just wants results on Iran nuclear deal

Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): After days of escalations, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he just wants results on the nuclear deal with Iran.

