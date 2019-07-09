Houthi attack on commercial ship in Red Sea foiled by Arab Coalition

Sana'a [Yemen], July 9 (ANI): The Arab Coalition has foiled a Houthi attack on a commercial ship in the Red Sea, as per the grouping's spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki.

The Houthis made the attempt to attack the ship on Monday morning using a booby-trapped boat laden with explosives, al-Maliki added, according to Al Arabiya.

He outlined that the threat of Houthis to international trade and navigation is a "serious act of terrorism." The spokesperson also said that the Coalition's forces will continue to "neutralise" the militia.

The Houthis have since denied launching an attack of this sort, labelling all reports of the incident as "baseless." (ANI)

