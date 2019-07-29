Houthi says it targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport with drone attack

Sanaa [Yemen], July 29 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday night launched a fresh drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport.

The attack targeted "military facilities at the airport," Sputnik reported, citing Houthi affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

However, Saudi Arabia has not confirmed any such drone attack. No casualties have been reported yet.

In recent times, the Houthis have been increasingly using drones to target the southern part of Saudi Arabia.

Two recent drone strikes at Abha airport earlier this month and last month has left a person dead and over 30 injured.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthis in support of Yemen's internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over the last four years.

The Yemeni rebels have seized control of much of the northern parts of the war-ravaged country, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Riyadh. (ANI)

