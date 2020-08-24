IAEA chief to visit Tehran today: Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman

Tehran [Iran], Aug 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, will arrive in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday evening and meet with the country's top officials on the following day, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

At the end of last week, Grossi said that he would travel to Iran in a bid to hold talks with the country's officials on Tehran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. According to the Iranian mission to Vienna, Grossi's visit is taking place at the country's invitation.

"If the International Atomic Energy Agency works in the technical field and in accordance with the laws agreed upon in the nuclear agreement, problems will never appear," the spokesman said at a press conference.

The main purpose of Grossi's visit to Iran is to enhance bilateral cooperation between Tehran and the agency, the spokesman added.

Tehran has always been ready for negotiations with the IAEA, Zarif said on Monday, as quoted by the official IRNA news agency, adding that cooperation with the agency "serves transparency of Iranian nuclear program."

In June, the IAEA's Board of Governors adopted a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Iran to enable inspectors access to two of its energy and nuclear facilities.

The IAEA's Board of Governors are due to meet in September to discuss Iran's compliance with the 2015 pact, in line with which Tehran should reduce its nuclear research in exchange of sanctions easing. The United States, which quit the deal in 2018, has been pressuring the agency to keep the arms embargo on Iran after its October expiry date. (ANI/Sputnik)

