ICC probe of alleged Israel's war crimes in Palestine 'pure antisemitism', says PM Netanyahu

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the attempts of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories and termed this behaviour "pure antisemitism."

On Friday, the ICC ruled that it had jurisdiction to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel on the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

"When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes - this is pure antisemitism. The court established to prevent atrocities like the Nazi Holocaust against the Jewish people is now targeting the one state of the Jewish people. First, the ICC outrageously claims that when Jews live in our homeland, this is a war crime. Second, it claims that when democratic Israel defends itself against terrorists who murder our children and rocket our cities - we are committing another war crime," Netanyahu said in a statement.



The prime minister urged the ICC to "investigate brutal dictatorships like Iran and Syria."

"As Prime Minister of Israel, I can assure you this: We will fight this perversion of justice with all our might!" he stressed.

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces called the ICC's decision biased and said it would continue to protect the security of the country and its citizens, respecting national and international law.

In December 2019, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that there was sufficient evidence to open a full investigation into possible war crimes committed in Palestine.

The announcement was made after the conclusions of a nearly five-year preliminary examination into the situation in Palestine, which primarily focused on the 2014 Gaza War and Israel's possible "intentionally launching disproportionate attacks" but also looked into the incidents at the Gaza border with Israel in March 2018 which resulted in the killing of over 200 individuals, including 40 children. (ANI/Sputnik)

