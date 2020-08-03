IDF carries out strikes in Gaza in response to rocket attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 3 (ANI): Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday carried out several strikes in Gaza in response to a rocket launch towards Sderot, The Jerusalem Post reported citing IDF's Spokesperson Unit.

The strikes, carried out in retaliation to the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel and was intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense System, also targeted a facility used for the production of concrete needed for the construction of tunnels in addition to underground infrastructures used by the terrorist organization.

"In response to the rocket that was fired at #Israel from #Gaza earlier this evening, our fighter jets & aircraft just struck subterranean Hamas terror facilities in Gaza. We hold Hamas responsible for all activity emanating from Gaza," IDF said in a tweet.

In another tweet, IDF said it thwarted an attempt by four terrorists to place explosives near the security fence between Israel and Syria.

"Our troops & aircraft fired toward the squad & a hit was identified. We are ready for any scenario & hold the Syrian regime responsible for all events in Syria," the IDF tweeted. (ANI)

