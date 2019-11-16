In ceasefire breach, Israel attacks Hamas sites in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 16 (ANI): Israel on Saturday said it had targeted several Hamas sites during predawn airstrikes on Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired at Israel from the Palestinian enclave, two days after a truce went into force.

The Israeli army said that its attacks early on Saturday did not target positions of the Islamic Jihad group but sites belonging to Hamas, which administers the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

The air raids marked the first time when Hamas was targeted since this week's escalation began early on Tuesday with Israel's targeted assassination of Bahaa Abu al-Ata, a top commander of Islamic Jihad, the enclave's second-most powerful group after Hamas.

The 42-year-old's killing in a raid targeting his house triggered retaliatory rocket fire from Islamic Jihad at Israel.

After two days of violence, in which 34 Palestinians died, a ceasefire was agreed. However, fire from both sides were reported on Saturday. (ANI)

