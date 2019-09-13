In Qatar, Dharmendra Pradhan discusses strengthening cooperation in hydrocarbons sector

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy and CEO Qatar Petroleum, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector.

"Had an excellent meeting with HE Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy and CEO, Qatar Petroleum. We discussed further strengthening cooperation in hydrocarbons sector. Qatar has been a long-standing energy partner for India and also our biggest LNG and LPG supplier," Pradhan tweeted.

"We discussed the existing arrangements for purchase of LNG from Qatar and agreed to work beyond the buyer-seller relationship in hydrocarbon sector. We also discussed to collaborate with Qatar to develop an energy efficient environment to transform India into a gas-based economy," he added.

Pradhan also met Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani.

"PM Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his resounding victory," Pradhan tweeted.

"Recalling strong historical ties with India, Qatari PM recounted the important role of the Indian community in Qatar. HE conveyed his desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas particularly in the hydrocarbon sector," Pradhan wrote in another tweet.

Pradhan said that in the meeting he "conveyed India's strong desire to advance the hydrocarbons engagement from a buyer-seller one to a more comprehensive one with focus on investments in India's growing gas infrastructure and also participation of Indian companies in the oil and gas sector in Qatar." (ANI)

