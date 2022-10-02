India announces 200 scholarships for Syrian students

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), during his visit to Syria, announced 200 Scholarships for Syrian Students under Phase III of the Study in India programme in the current academic year.

A total of 1,000 Syrian students have benefitted from the first two phases of the scholarship scheme, an MEA press release read. Sayeed met with the Syrian foreign minister Fayssal Mekdad and discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) visited Damascus on October 2 and called on Mekdad where the leaders discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.



"Both sides identified key areas of bilateral cooperation during the meeting, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, civil aviation, vocational training, etc," the press release added.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) also met with Mohamed Seif El-Din, Minister of Social Affairs & Labour of Syria.

"Secretary CPV & OIA, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed called on Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad of Syria in Damascus today. Key areas of bilateral cooperation were identified, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, civil aviation, and vocational training. Also discussed regional & global issues of interest," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote in a tweet.

As part of India's developmental and humanitarian assistance to Syria, Secretary (CPV & OIA) inaugurated the Second Artificial Limb Fitment Camp (Jaipur Foot) in Damascus for the needy people of Syria on the occasion of the 153rd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The visit of Secretary (CPV & OIA) to Syria provided the much-needed impetus to our bilateral relations with the country. (ANI)

