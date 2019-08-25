India, Bahrain sign 4 MoUs after delegation-level talks

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): India and Bahrain on Saturday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of culture, space, solar energy, and on the roll-out of RuPay card, following the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bahraini counterpart Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa.

"Defining new areas of cooperation. Expanding our bilateral partnership, PM @narendramodi & HH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa witnessed the exchange of MoUs in areas of culture, space, collaboration with ISA & Rupay Card," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.



According to an agreement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will collaborate with Bahrain's National Space Science Agency in the field of space technology. In addition, the two sides agreed to collaborate with the Kingdom with the International Solar Alliance (ISA). (ANI)

