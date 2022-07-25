India contributes USD 2.5 million to UNRWA for Palestine refugees

Jerusalem [Israel], July 25 (ANI): India contributed USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Director of the West Asia and North Africa Division of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Sunil Kumar presented the cheque of USD 2.5 million to the UNRWA Director of Partnerships of the Department of External Relations, Karim Amer in a signing ceremony at UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem on July 22, an official statement from the UNRWA said.

Karim Amer expressed gratitude and appreciated India for its continuous efforts toward the Palestinian refugees.

"This timely contribution is a strong demonstration of India's unwavering support to the work of UNRWA and commitment to the wellbeing of Palestine refugees. On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to express our deep appreciation for the Government of India for its continued funding to the Agency and its backing of Palestine refugees across the Middle East," he said.

During the ceremony, Under-Secretary for West Asia and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs, Harish Kumar was also present.



India is a dedicated donor to UNRWA, having given USD 20 million in support of core UNRWA services to Palestine refugees across the Middle East since 2018.

The UNRWA, which was established as a humanitarian agency in 1949, is fully funded through voluntary contributions and grants from donor countries.

The agency was mandated to provide assistance and protection for about 5.6 million Palestinian refugees registered in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and refugee camps in Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.

The UNRWA services for Palestinian refugees involve education, health care, relief, infrastructure, camp improvement, protection and microfinance.

In January, the UNRWA announced that it needs 1.6 billion US dollars from the international community in 2022 to cover expenses and provide services and humanitarian development programs for Palestinian refugees. (ANI)

