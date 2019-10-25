India, Oman joint aerial exercise underway in Masirah

Muscat [Oman], Oct 25 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) are carrying out the 'Ex Eastern Bridge-V' bilateral exercise in Masirah in Oman.

India has fielded its MiG-29s alongside Omani Eurofighter Typhoons, F-16s and Hawk aircraft for the ongoing air exercise at RAFO base in Masirah. The exercise will be held until October 26.

This was the maiden participation by the IAF's MiG-29 UPG aircraft in an international exercise.

The MiG-29 UPG is a modern multi-role fighter jet of IAF, with air-to-air and air-to-ground capability, coupled with air-to-air refuelling.

The last bilateral exercise was held between the countries in 2017 at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Earlier, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria, who is on a visit to Oman, to witness the Eastern Bridge exercise, visited the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) base in Masirah on Thursday. This is Bhadauria's first visit abroad after taking over as IAF chief.

During his visit, the Air Chief also called on and met Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Nu'amani, Minister of Royal Affairs, and Sayyid Badar Bin Saud Al-Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs.

According to an official release, the IAF chief had a very productive meeting with Commander RAFO. They discussed the ongoing Ex Eastern Bridge-V exercise and all other areas of mutual cooperation between the two air forces. (ANI)

