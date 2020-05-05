India to repatriate its stranded nationals in 2 special flights from UAE on May 7

Dubai [UAE], May 5 (ANI): The Indian government has decided to repatriate its citizens in two special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on May 7 as part of the country's largest overseas evacuation of stranded Indian nationals abroad since independence.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai, informed in a statement on Tuesday, that one flight will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and the other from Dubai to Kozhikode. The passenger lists for both these flights will be finalised by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai on the basis of registrations in the Embassy/Consulate database for this purpose launched a few days back.

"Priority will be given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women as well as to other people who are stranded in difficult situations. The Embassy/Consulate are contacting the people on the passenger lists directly through e-mail/telephone," the statement read.

The cost of the tickets and other conditions, for travel including quarantine requirements after reaching India and health requirements to board the flight will be conveyed in due course, and will have to be accepted by each passenger. Air tickets will only be issued to those on the passenger lists prepared by the Embassy/Consulate, it said.

The Consulate said it has received almost 200,000 registrations for travelling back home. It also requested the passengers to maintain social distancing norms.

The operation to bring back Indians stranded in various countries due to airspace closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic will commence in a phased manner, with the first phase to begin as early as this week.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has prepared a chart for the evacuation of over 14,000 Indian nationals stranded in 13 foreign countries by 64 flights in week one of the operation. (ANI)

