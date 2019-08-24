India, UAE jointly release commemorate stamp of Mahatma Gandhi

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:07 IST

PM Modi makes 'special purchase' from RuPay card in UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a special first purchase using the RuPay card in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which he would offer as 'prasad' at the Shreenathji Temple during his visit to Bahrain on Sunday.