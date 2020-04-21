India, UAE share value of non-discrimination: Envoy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 21 (ANI): Asserting that New Delhi and Abu Dhabi share the value of non-discrimination, Indian envoy to UAE, Pavan Kapoor, said that Indian nationals in UAE should always keep in mind that discrimination is against our moral fabric and the rule of law.

"India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this," the ambassador tweeted on Monday.

Kapoor quoted a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he had said, "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together."

In order to help the world to combat the coronavirus, India has sent medical supplies including hydroxychloroquine tablets to several countries including UAE and Bahrain.

Hydroxychloroquine has been deemed as an important medicine for the treatment of a patient suffering from coronavirus. (ANI)

