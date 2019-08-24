Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry T S Tirumurti speaking to reporters in Manama on Saturday.
India, UAE to intensify cooperation in de-radicalisation

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:35 IST

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): India and the UAE on Saturday agreed to boost their bilateral cooperation in de-radicalisation.
The agreement was made during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday.
"Talks between Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where the latter stressed the importance to work closely towards deradicalisation," Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry T S Tirumurti told reporters here.
"The Crown Prince stressed the importance of India and the UAE working more closely to overcome challenges. He lauded the robust contribution of the Indian community...," he said.
Modi, on his part, reciprocated the warm sentiments and referred to the new energy in the India-UAE ties.
"He conveyed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for conferring on him the highest civilian honour of UAE, the 'Order of Zayed'. The award was conferred for the Prime Minister's contribution to bilateral relations, his efforts to enhance relations with Islamic nations and enhancing the stature of India at a global stage. He accepted it on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians," Tirumurti said.
He noted that the Prime Minister's first engagement in the UAE was the launch of RuPay Card, which has been launched in the Middle East for the first time.
"20 of the most prominent NRI businessmen were present during the launch and agreed to support this initiative. They also expressed their strong support for participating in the Jammu and Kashmir invest event which is being planned, through investment and human resource development," Tirumurti said.
In Bahrain, Modi held delegation-level talks with his counterpart Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, where the latter recalled the historic friendship and excellent cooperation between both countries.
The Bahraini Prime Minister conveyed his condolences at the passing away of former Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, Tirumurti said.
"The Bahraini Prime Minister lauded India's progress in economic weight and development experience. He deeply appreciated the immense contribution of the Indian community for Bahrain's economic development and progress," the official remarked.
Modi expressed satisfaction at new heights which the bilateral relations have climbed in a range of areas particularly trade, space, energy, defence and security.
"Both sides expressed satisfaction that bilateral trade increased by 20 per cent for two consecutive years and the figure stands at USD 1.28 billion," said Tirumurti. (ANI)

