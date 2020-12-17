India willing to be Oman's partner and seeks Oman's partnership in making Atmanirbhar Bharat, says MoS Muraleedharan during visit

Muscat [Oman], December 17 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday met Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Oman Minister for Commerce and Industry, and discussed strengthening bilateral economic cooperation including energy, healthcare, mining, tourism, and development cooperation.

"Thank HE @Qais_AY, Minister for Commerce & Industry of #Oman for a fruitful and forward-looking discussion on strengthening our bilateral economic cooperation esp on #energy, healthcare, #mining, #tourism, and development cooperation," Muraleedharan wrote in a tweet.

"Conveyed #India's willingness to be Oman's partner in its #Vision 2040 and sought #Oman's partnership in the making of #AtmanirbharBharat," Muraleedharan wrote in another tweet.



The Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday met Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi during his two-day visit to the Gulf country and discussed bilateral relations between the two nations including cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muraleedharan also met Oman's Labour Minister Mahad Baawain, where he held discussions on strengthening cooperation on several issues, including IT infrastructure on safe and legal migration, skilling and more.

V Muraleedharan began his two-day visit to Oman by offering prayers at the Motishwar Mandir, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the Gulf. (ANI)

