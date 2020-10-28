Indian envoy, Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister discuss ways to enhance ties

Kuwaiti City [Kuwait], October 28 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Sibi George on Wednesday met Nasser Al-Hein, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait on Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral forums.

On October 26, the Ambassador had met with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Sulaiman Ali Al-Saeed, and discussed bilateral ties, existing institutional cooperation and ways of further strengthening the ties between the two countries across all domains.

A few days ago, the ambassador also met Rabah Al-Rabah, Director General, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

